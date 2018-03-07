Audi e-tron electric SUV appears in camouflage at Geneva show, on city roads

Audi also drove several similarly disguised e-trons around the city of Geneva as part of a social-media contest in which everyone was invited to snap photos of the camouflaged cars and post them online with the hashtag #etron.
The contest was promoted by Audi as part of its Geneva show events, which noted that the camouflage film was specially designed to "showcase the high-voltage drive system."
With specs for the Jaguar I-Pace already known—240 miles of EPA-rated range from a 90-kilowatt-hour battery, and a starting price of $70,500—Audi's press materials leaned heavily on one first the e-tron seems likely to achieve before any other plug-in electric car.
That's the e-tron's ability to fast-charge at up to 150 kilowatts, faster than the 100 kw promised by the I-Pace and the 135-kw maximum now possible for various Tesla models.
Audi's parent, the VW Group, is part of a multi-carmaker consortium backing a comprehensive high-speed DC fast-charging network across European highways. Named Ionity, it also has the backing of BMW, Daimler, Ford, and others.
The full 16-minute Audi press event is shown below on video; the segment leading up to the appearance of the camouflaged e-tron appears starting at roughly the 13:20-minute mark.
Email This Page