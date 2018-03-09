Cleaner electric cars, Mercedes diesel plans, new Corolla hatch, green-car deals: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



LVCHI Venere concept Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got our monthly roundup of green-car deals, a first look at a Toyota Corolla Hybrid (that we may not get), an interview with Daimler's CEO, and good news about electric cars—which got even cleaner in the U.S. last year. Again. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

An interview with Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at the Geneva auto show confirmed that Mercedes-Benz is proceeding with electric cars, but also carrying on with its diesel engines, at least in Europe.

A stylish new hatchback version of the 2019 Toyota Corolla debuted in Geneva too, with not one but two hybrid powertrain options, but it's unclear whether it'll come to North America.

For a full list of the most important green-car concepts and production models on display in Switzerland, see our Geneva auto-show news page.

As they've now done for five years in a row, plug-in electric cars got even cleaner and lower-emission last year. We've got the latest map showing where and how much.

Some of the best green-car deals for March are largely similar to ast month's—except that if you live in certain states and want a Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, now's the time to get one.

One of the more startling electric cars in Geneva was the 1,000-horsepower LVCHI sedan from China.

Finally, even the Jeep Wrangler's fuel-efficiency ratings are slowly climbing, but the prototype for all utility vehicles since 1940 is getting pricier each year as well.