2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover priced from $70,495 in U.S.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, the brand's first-ever production electric car, made its debut last Thursday before the Geneva auto show.

At that time, only U.K. pricing was given—but on Tuesday, Jaguar released the U.S. price for the electric crossover utility vehicle that goes on sale sometime this fall.

The price will start at $70,495, including a mandatory $995 delivery fee.

That puts the I-Pace into Tesla territory, although the British utility vehicle has only two rows and five seats against the five, six, or seven passengers of the California carmaker's two- or three-row Model X.

While Tesla is expected to launch a less expensive and smaller Model Y crossover in 2020 or thereafter, for the moment the Jaguar seems priced competitively if you don't need that third row.

The I-Pace is eligible for a $7,500 federal income-tax credit, as well as a $2,500 and $2,000 purchase rebates in California and New York respectively.

Drag race between 2019 Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X 75D electric cars [video: Jaguar] Enlarge Photo

While Tesla is anticipated to reach the 200,000-sale mark that kicks off a winding-down process for the plug-in electric car income-tax credit, Jaguar Land Rover will have access to its own 200,000 credits for several years to come.

The credits sunset in a detailed process that start with halving them at the start of the second full quarter after the 200,000 mark is reached; credits are unlimited during the winding-down process.

Jaguar also said the production version of the 2019 I-Pace will make its U.S. debut at the New York auto show in April.

Its U.S. dealers have been able to take customer orders for the I-Pace since it debuted on March 1, the company added.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a pair of electric motors, one per axle, that draw electricity from its 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack located under the cabin floor.

While the EPA hasn't yet certified its electric range, the company expects the electric I-Pace to be rated at roughly 240 miles.