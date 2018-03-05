Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept for all-electric sedan by 2022 debuts in Geneva

Follow John Add to circle



What's known as Volkswagen Group Night is always a major event at European auto shows.

One of the marquee attractions at Monday night's event, held before Geneva auto show media days start Tuesday, was the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept for a large, all-electric sedan.

It will be the largest car in the Volkswagen ID range of battery-electric models, VW says, and will go into production by 2022.

It will join production versions of the Volkswagen ID compact hatchback, the ID Crozz compact crossover, and the ID Buzz new Microbus concept that will be launched as both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The ID Vizzion sedan also can be viewed as a replacement for the Volkswagen Phaeton large luxury sedan, built on the underpinnings of Audi A8s and Bentley Continentals, which went out of production two years ago.

The special assembly plant for that vehicle, known as the Transparent Factory for its ultra-modern design and glass walls, is now producing all-electric Volkswagen e-Golfs.

The ID Vizzion unveiled in Geneva is "the most personal, most emotional, and most individual Volkswagen of all times, according to Volkswagen brand head Herbert Diess.

It's intended to demonstrate, he continued, that even in a future of self-driving electric vehicles, customers will be able to buy "desirable, expressive and individual automobiles—not just uniform tin boxes."

Roughly the size of a Volkswagen Passat mid-size sedan, the ID Vizzion contains the interior volume of a much larger sedan.

That's due to the underfloor battery pack and compact running gear that allow the passenger cabin to be longer in the same length.

While VW said little about the Vizzion's powertrain, it is to be built on the same MEB underpinnings as the rest of the Volkswagen ID vehicles.

The company did quote a range of "up to 650 kilometers" (400 miles), though representatives added hastily that number was based on the European test cycle (meaning any U.S. EPA rating would be rather lower).

Volkswagen stressed, however, that the Vizzion was a "realistic vision" of a future product—meaning that it's a gussied-up preview of a production model for which planning is already well underway.

Like many of the company's concepts, especially at the high end, the ID Vizzion is equipped with all the hardware necessary for full self-driving capabilities as they are developed and put into production.

The Volkswagen ID Vizzion may be aimed as much as the Chinese market as the European one, however.

With the world's largest car market planning to ban sales of new vehicles with combustion engines in some future year, and Chinese buyers still fond of luxurious large sedans driven by chauffeurs, the Vizzion might tick both those boxes.

North America is likely out from the start; the Phaeton was withdrawn after a short and unsuccessful run more than 10 years ago.

