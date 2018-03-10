Electric cars in Geneva, Tesla Model 3 quality, new Toyota hybrids, EVs get cleaner: The Week in Reverse

What new electric cars were unveiled at this week's Geneva auto show, and which one appeared only in camouflage?

How did we assess the build quality of the Tesla Model 3 we finally got to drive?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 9, 2018.



Friday, we published the latest map showing that, as they've now done for five years in a row, plug-in electric cars got even cleaner and lower-emission last year.

Some of the best green-car deals for March are largely similar to last month's—but there's an exception: If you live in certain states and want a Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid, now's the time to get one.

Electric-car wells-to-wheels emission equivalencies in MPG, Mar 2018 [Union of Concerned Scientists] Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, our piece suggesting that the many Tesla Model 3s now being delivered have terrible build quality caused quite a stir: 550 comments and counting. We're not convinced the quality will matter to the buyers, though.

We published the (highly unscientific) results from our Twitter poll on the electricity source owners use to recharge electric cars at home, and some correlation to home solar showed up.

Wednesday, we noted we got decidedly mixed messages on the future of diesel engines in Europe from the Geneva auto show.

Though we thought the 2019 Audi e-tron would debut in Geneva along with the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, in fact the German all-electric SUV appeared only in camouflage—largely as a PR and marketing stunt.

The number of Chevrolet Bolt EVs being built will rise, said General Motors CEO Mary Barra in a speech that reaffirmed GM's desire for a single set of national emission and fuel-economy standards.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept Enlarge Photo

On Tuesday, Porsche unveiled the Mission E Cross Turismo, its concept for a shooting-brake version of the low, sleek Mission E all-electric sedan coming for 2020, with a few crossover utility cues added.

We also reported on the previous evening's debut of the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept, a large all-electric sedan with the hardware in place to make it capable of autonomous driving in the future; it will enter production in 2022.

We kicked off the week on Monday by profiling electric-car advocate Paul Scott, who looked back on some of the high points of his 15 years of EV activism.

Toyota announced several new and more efficient powertrains and hybrid systems under its New Global Architecture label—though plug-in cars weren't mentioned.

Over the weekend, we noted more electric utilities are now offering $10,000 off the purchase of a BMW i3 electric car: The most recent is PG&E in California.

Drag race between 2019 Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X 100D electric cars [video: Jaguar] Enlarge Photo

Remember all those drag-race videos showing Teslas beating other performance cars? Now a new production electric car has beaten an equivalent Tesla; did you feel the world rock on its axis?

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.