Jaguar vs Tesla, Toyota hybrid tech, Harley electric motorcycles, BMW i3 $10K off: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Footage from June 2016 LAPD announcement of lease for 100 BMW i3 electric cars [CBS Channel 2, LA] Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got the Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover at the drag strip, another utility offering EV discounts, Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle news, and some electric-car advocacy history. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

Remember all those drag-race videos showing Teslas beating other performance cars? Now a new production electric car has beaten an equivalent Tesla; did you feel the world rock on its axis?

More electric utilities are offering $10,000 off the purchase of a BMW i3 electric car: The most recent one is PG&E in California.

Harley-Davidson has invested in electric-motorcycle maker Alta, and says its own electric bike is on track for launch next year.

Toyota has announced several new and more efficient powertrains and hybrid systems under its New Generation Architecture label—though plug-in cars weren't mentioned.

Electric-car advocate Paul Scott has had an interesting 15 years; he looked back on some of the high points for us.

A Trump tweet threatens a trade war on imported cars, although most of the high-selling Japanese, Korean, and European brands make more cars in the U.S. than they import.

Finally, the Ford Focus RS is known as a rip-snorting hot hatchback, but the next one might have a hybrid powertrain, though for performance rather than fuel efficiency.