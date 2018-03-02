Prius plug-ins surge, 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, electric-car sales, is climate doomed? Today's Car News

Mar 2, 2018
Self-driving Ford Fusion Hybrid for Domino's pizza delivery

Today, we've got Priuses with plugs, more electric-car sales, some grim thoughts on renewable energy and climate change, and the production debut of the stunning 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

First, our apologies for being late with this update and light on stories today. Chalk it up to widespread power outages in the Northeast and a limit to our ability to write and upload powered solely by lithium-ion cells in a rapidly cooling building.

Yesterday, the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV made its official debut ahead of next week's Geneva auto show media days. It'll be EPA-rated around 240 miles of range, and we'll get U.S. pricing next week.

We updated our February plug-in electric car sales report, and we expect to have the final numbers sometime on Monday.

That sales data sparked another article: Over the last six months, one of every five Prius models sold had a plug. That may not have been what Toyota expected.

A longtime renewable-energy activist wrote a grim post explaining why he's no longer promoting clean energy: It won't happen in time, he said, and climate-change effects will be bad, especially for the poor.

Soon, if you order a Domino's Pizza in Miami, it may arrive in a self-driving Ford, sans delivery guy. But what will all those teenagers do for jobs?

Finally, now that the Jaguar I-Pace is out in production trim, designer Ian Callum explains why it looks the way it does. Watch the video (and perhaps drool a bit over what we think is a very, very handsome new electric car).

