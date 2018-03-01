Plug-in electric car sales in Feb higher than Jan lows, still in winter doldrums

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Nissan Leaf with EVgo fast charger at NJ Turnpike Molly Pitcher travel plaza, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

Sales of plug-in electric cars tend to be lower during the winter months, unlike the rest of the market, and February was little exception to that rule.

After a whiz-bang December that took 2017 sales to their highest-ever number—just under 200,000 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles sold in the U.S.—January numbers fell back substantially.

We won't know how February stacked up until all the data is in, either Friday or Monday, but expect higher numbers later this year as the weather in many states gets more temperate.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV saw 1,424 sales, up from January's 1,177. That number isn't really comparable to last February's total, as the Bolt EV took the first six months of last year to roll out nationwide.

With the new generation of 2018 Nissan Leafs now arriving at dealers and hitting the roads, Nissan reported 895 sales last month, up sharply from the 150 remaining last-generation cars sold in January.

We'd expect the Leaf number to enter four figures, as numerous reports and sightings crop up on forums and social media showing the new models on the road and at dealerships.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car and 2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid Enlarge Photo

The Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid hatchback saw deliveries of 923 , against the 713 recorded in January.

The Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, which has now outsold the Volt for several months in a row—and barely nosed past it for all of last year—will be reported later today. Its January number was 1,496.

As always, Tesla does not report its monthly sales or break out quarterly deliveries by country, meaning we have no comparable numbers to the sales reports from other makers.

The Volkswagen e-Golf logged 198 sales, up from January's 178, but still far below the 2017 average of almost 300 electric Golfs a month.

Sales of the BMW i3 will be reported later today.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid drive, Napa Valley, Caifornia, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids include the Honda Clarity PHEV, the Audi A3 e-tron, and a couple of Volvo luxury crossovers.

Sales for the Energi versions of the Ford C-Max compact tall hatchback, already out of production, and the Ford Fusion mid-size sedan will be reported tomorrow.

We will update this article throughout Thursday and Friday as new sales data arrives.

