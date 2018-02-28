Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: what's inside the battery? Teardown video shows all

Over the full 12 months of 2017, almost 23,300 Bolt EVs were sold or leased—beating its plug-in hybrid sibling, the Chevrolet Volt, which totaled 20,350.
Moreover, the Bolt EV was available nationwide only during the second half of last year, and its average monthly sales number during those six months was 2,615 units.
With a 150-mile 2018 Nissan Leaf coming in at a price almost $7,000 cheaper, and deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 apparently rising, the Bolt EV can be considered the first of three more affordable long-range electric vehicles offered in the U.S.
Just as electric-car fans have eagerly watched earlier videos showing the teardown of a battery pack from a Tesla Model S, this new battery disassembly video for a Bolt EV promises to inspire electric-car fans and perhaps reassure shoppers nervous about battery life.
Just one piece of crucial safety advice: Don't do this at home, folks.
