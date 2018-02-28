Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: what's inside the battery? Teardown video shows all

Feb 28, 2018
The battery packs of most modern electric cars are far different than those in your mobile phone or other portable devices.

In most cases, they include hundreds or thousands of cells, arranged into modules, and usually surrounded by channels containing liquid coolant to keep the battery in its desired temperature range.

Now a new video shows exactly what the inside of a Chevy Bolt EV's 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion pack looks like—and how it's arranged.

The presenter is John Kelly, a professor in the Auto Technology department of Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

The 96-minute pack-disassembly video follows a previous video on removing the pack from the car, and Kelly opens the new video by correcting a few misstatements from the previous one.

The presentation is slow, methodical, and easy to follow, with fairly high-quality imaging and a lot of detail.

Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car battery-pack disassembly [video: Weber State University, Utah]

It's worth noting the nominal capacity of the battery is 57 kilowatt-hours, per labeling, although Chevrolet quotes the capacity as 60 kwh.

In the end, that's probably a less relevant statistic to buyers than the car's effective battery range achievable under a variety of different circumstances.

We'll let you view the video on your own when you have a spare 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Bolt EV continues to sell at strong levels, though it had a down month in January as most plug-in electric models do.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Over the full 12 months of 2017, almost 23,300 Bolt EVs were sold or leased—beating its plug-in hybrid sibling, the Chevrolet Volt, which totaled 20,350.

Moreover, the Bolt EV was available nationwide only during the second half of last year, and its average monthly sales number during those six months was 2,615 units.

With a 150-mile 2018 Nissan Leaf coming in at a price almost $7,000 cheaper, and deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 apparently rising, the Bolt EV can be considered the first of three more affordable long-range electric vehicles offered in the U.S.

Just as electric-car fans have eagerly watched earlier videos showing the teardown of a battery pack from a Tesla Model S, this new battery disassembly video for a Bolt EV promises to inspire electric-car fans and perhaps reassure shoppers nervous about battery life.

Just one piece of crucial safety advice: Don't do this at home, folks.

