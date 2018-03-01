Feb electric-car sales, future Dyson EVs, EVgo cheaper fast charging, CR-V Hybrid MIA: Today's Car News

Mar 1, 2018
Follow John

Teaser for Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

Teaser for Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got cheaper fast-charging for longer, last month's plug-in vehicle sales numbers, a few hints of Dyson's future electric cars, and no news at all on a hybrid crossover utility vehicle for the U.S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

You may know Dyson for its high-tech vacuum cleaners or hand-washing driers, but it has plans for three electric cars starting in 2020, and we now know a bit more about them.

The EVgo fast-charging network announced new, simpler, lower prices with longer charging sessions, though they vary by state.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid will go on sale in Europe (as well as Japan and China), but still no word on North America and whether we're going to get the hybrid compact crossover too.

Our monthly plug-in electric car sales roundup shows somewhat better numbers last month than in the depths of January.

The NHTSA has finally issued rules for quiet cars (meaning hybrids and electrics), but it also delayed the date they must all be fitted with noise-making devices by yet another year.

Self-driving cars on California roads still need a driver in case of emergency, but now that driver may be located somewhere else entirely than inside the car.

Finally, a video from Volkswagen explains the steps to full automation for self-driving cars, including the ID Vizzion concept it will unveil next week at the Geneva auto show.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car? (updated with video) Is this the country's first Chevrolet Bolt EV police car? (updated with video)
Lexus UX smaller crossover peeks out before Geneva auto show Lexus UX smaller crossover peeks out before Geneva auto show
2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover debuts in production trim; estimated 240-mile range 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover debuts in production trim; estimated 240-mile range
Hyundai Kona Electric debuts before Geneva show; 292-mile range from top model Hyundai Kona Electric debuts before Geneva show; 292-mile range from top model
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.