Bolt EV battery teardown, 290-mile Kona Electric, Lexus UX photo, Bolt EV police video: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



GFG Style Sibylla concept Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got full details on the long-range electric version of the Hyundai Kona, a few more details on the Lexus UX small crossover, a Bolt EV battery-pack teardown on video, and a poll on Trump's climate-science denial. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After teasing it a week ago, full details on the Hyundai Kona Electric have been released. Most notable: a predicted range rating of 290 miles for the larger of two battery options.

Last week's Twitter poll asked how much it mattered that Trump administration officials deny climate science. Participants weighed in: It matters a lot.

In August, we wrote about the country's first Chevy Bolt EV police car—and now there's a video to go with the writeup.

Meanwhile, we now have a photo of the 2019 Lexus UX small crossover utility vehicle before its debut in Geneva next week.

If you've wondered what the inside of a Chevrolet Bolt EV battery looks like, wonder no more: just watch the 96-minute video showing a teardown of the long-range electric car's pack.

Ever wondered who gets to crash luxury vehicles into walls? In this case, it's the IIHS, which crash-tested a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC luxury crossover. It did pretty well.

Finally, another Geneva unveiling will be the Giugiaro Sibylla concept for an electric luxury sedan; it's a fully modern design that draws on a ... 1963 design study for a Chevrolet Corvair. Seriously.