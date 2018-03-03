Plugs on Priuses, Jaguar I-Pace debut, Bolt EV battery opened, electric Hyundai Kona: The Week in Reverse

Which new electric luxury crossover utility beat Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz to the punch in targeting Tesla?

What institution disavowed its own study, cited by the EPA, that claimed older diesels emitted no more pollutants than newer ones with sophisticated exhaust emssion-treatment systems?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, March 2, 2018.



Friday, we covered the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV that made its official debut ahead of the Geneva auto show media days that start Tuesday. It'll be EPA-rated around 240 miles of range, and we'll get U.S. pricing at the upcoming show.

Over the last six months, one of every five Prius models sold had a plug. That may not have been what Toyota expected.

BMW i3 electric car at EVgo DC fast-charging station Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, the EVgo fast-charging network announced new, simpler, lower prices with longer charging sessions, though they vary by state.

The NHTSA has finally issued rules for quiet cars (meaning hybrids and electrics), but it also delayed the date they must all be fitted with noise-making devices by yet another year.

Wednesday, we got full details on the Hyundai Kona Electric, released before its public debut in Geneva. Most notable: a predicted range rating of 290 miles for the larger of two battery options (though the U.S. may not get both).

If you've wondered what the inside of a Chevrolet Bolt EV battery looks like, wonder no more: just watch the 96-minute video showing a teardown of the long-range electric car's pack.

On Tuesday, we noted that a study saying old diesel engines with no emission controls emitted no more pollutants than brand-new ones has been disavowed by the university that created it. Scott Pruitt's EPA cited the study in axing a rule limiting those emissions.

Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck fitted with XL Hybrids upfitted hybrid-electric powertrain Enlarge Photo

Ford doesn't offer an F-250 Super Duty hybrid or an F-150 plug-in hybrid—and won't offer any hybrid pickup until 2020 or later—but now XL Hybrids offers upfit kits for both types of truck.

We kicked off the week on Monday pointing out that because gas remains cheap, and hybrid sales have steadily fallen, Lexus has cut prices on its hybrid models, substantially in most cases.

We put a new 2018 Nissan Leaf SL through its paces on 440 miles of road trips; our winter road-trip drive report on the 2018 Leaf electric car and how it all played out was one of the week's most popular articles.

Over the weekend, we described a lawsuit by a Toyota dealer group in California alleging a software update to Prius models from 2010 to 2014 not only didn't fix the problem, it lowered their fuel economy to boot.

The news that German courts will allow individual cities to ban older, dirtier diesel vehicles to cut air pollution is already reverberating across Europe, as other cities consider the same action.

Global carbon dioxide emissions, 1850-2030 [CO2 Information Analysis Center, World Energy Outlook] Enlarge Photo

A longtime renewable-energy activist explained why he no longer promotes clean energy: It won't happen in time, and climate-change effects will be bad, he wrote, especially for the poor. It's a sobering essay anyone concerned about energy, emissions, climate change, and the planet should read.

Finally, our monthly plug-in electric car sales roundup for February shows somewhat better numbers than in the depths of January.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.