Cheaper Lexus hybrids, 2018 Leaf review, Prius lawsuit, FCA diesels, 200K Teslas: Today's Car News

Today, we've got a road-trip drive report on the new 2018 Nissan Leaf, Tesla's statement on the impending end of tax credits for its buyers, a Toyota Prius lawsuit, and cheaper Lexus hybrids. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

A lawsuit by a Toyota dealer group in California alleges that a software update to Prius models from 2010 to 2014 not only doesn't fix the problem, it lowers their fuel economy to boot.

Now it's official: Tesla expects to sell its 200,000th electric car in the U.S. this year, meaning its federal income-tax credits will start a phaseout process.

Gas remains cheap, and hybrid sales have been falling steadily, so Lexus has cut prices on its hybrid models, substantially in most cases.

Fiat Chrysler reportedly plans to phase out diesel engines in its cars by 2022, but don't be fooled: That doesn't apply to trucks.

We put a new 2018 Nissan Leaf SL electric car through its paces on 440 miles of road trips; we're curious to hear what you think of our winter road-trip drive report and how it all played out.

IIHS plans to begin rating cars on their ability to avoid rear-ending vehicles ahead of them.

Finally, Toyota will debut its 2019 Corolla hatchback (aka Auris in Europe, Corolla iM in the States) at the Geneva auto show next week—but if it even comes to North America, it probably won't get the hybrid powertrain Europeans are offered.