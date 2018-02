Tesla charging, grim climate studies, Mercedes diesels, Outlander PHEV updates: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Nissan and Dena Easy Ride self-driving taxi service Enlarge Photo

Today, Tesla expands its destination charging to workplaces, some grim climate studies appear, the Outlander PHEV gets a more sophisticated powertrain next year, and Mercedes may have cheated on its diesels too. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Some Tesla drivers will be able to charge at work, if their employers are "qualified."

A leaked draft report from a U.N. research group concludes the planet is at "very high risk" for extreme warming due to carbon emissions by humans.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is finally on sale in the U.S., and now European versions of the plug-in hybrid SUV will get powertrain updates for 2019. Will U.S. buyers too? We've asked.

According to a German newspaper, EPA investigators have uncovered evidence that Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles may contain emission-cheating software, just as VW's did.

Finally, if you're in Tokyo on March 5, you can test Nissan's new self-driving electric taxi service, using passenger versions of the company's e-NV200 all-electric small commercial van and 2018 Leaf.