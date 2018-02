Hyundai Nexo SUV, Rivian electric pickup in 2020, Nissan eyes end of EV tax credits: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Enlarge Photo

Today, a bit of clarity on a mysterious auto startup, some verdicts on the Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell SUV, and a look at how Nissan and others may handle the end of electric-car tax credits. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

What will happen when electric-car tax credits expire, and how will each maker handle it? Turns out their answers may differ.

The first verdicts are in on the Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell SUV, which gets better marks than its predecessor.

We know more—a little more—about a mysterious startup called Rivian, which says it will launch an electric pickup truck in 2020.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover utility vehicle will likely offer a diesel engine option for higher fuel efficiency.

Finally, Sony is preparing a taxi-hailing system for Japan—where ride-sharing is banned—that relies on artificial intelligence.