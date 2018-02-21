Electric-car sales champ, more Zoe power, Lexus UX launch, hydrogen station density: Today's Car News

Feb 21, 2018
Follow John

2019 Volvo V60

2019 Volvo V60

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a more powerful Renault Zoe, a new hybrid crossover for Geneva, the same old electric-car global sales champ, and some analysis on hydrogen fueling station numbers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We asked our Twitter followers where we'll see the most electric-car innovation in future. More than half of them gave us the same answer.

A news story on Germany doubling its number of hydrogen stations led us to do some math to look at which areas lead in hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

Last year, the Renault Zoe electric car got a much bigger battery. This year, it gets a more powerful electric motor to go with it (plus a snazzy new paint color).

Another launch at the Geneva auto show will be the production version of the small Lexus UX crossover, though we don't know for sure if it'll come to North America—hybrid version or not.

Ask anyone what automaker builds the most electric cars globally, and you may well get "Tesla." But that's not the right answer, and it hasn't been for three years in a row.

Google's Waymo unit has been approved to offer self-driving ride-share service in Arizona, beating Uber to the punch.

Finally, the new 2019 Volvo V60 wagon was unveiled today in Europe, but the U.S. may not get its T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. :(

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Fiat 500e preview 2018 Fiat 500e preview
2019 BMW i8: larger battery, more range, plus new Roadster priced from $164,295 2019 BMW i8: larger battery, more range, plus new Roadster priced from $164,295
Lexus UX smaller crossover teased before Geneva auto show Lexus UX smaller crossover teased before Geneva auto show
Volkswagen ID Vizzion large all-electric sedan teased before Geneva debut Volkswagen ID Vizzion large all-electric sedan teased before Geneva debut
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.