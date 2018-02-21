Electric-car sales champ, more Zoe power, Lexus UX launch, hydrogen station density: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a more powerful Renault Zoe, a new hybrid crossover for Geneva, the same old electric-car global sales champ, and some analysis on hydrogen fueling station numbers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We asked our Twitter followers where we'll see the most electric-car innovation in future. More than half of them gave us the same answer.

A news story on Germany doubling its number of hydrogen stations led us to do some math to look at which areas lead in hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

Last year, the Renault Zoe electric car got a much bigger battery. This year, it gets a more powerful electric motor to go with it (plus a snazzy new paint color).

Another launch at the Geneva auto show will be the production version of the small Lexus UX crossover, though we don't know for sure if it'll come to North America—hybrid version or not.

Ask anyone what automaker builds the most electric cars globally, and you may well get "Tesla." But that's not the right answer, and it hasn't been for three years in a row.

Google's Waymo unit has been approved to offer self-driving ride-share service in Arizona, beating Uber to the punch.

Finally, the new 2019 Volvo V60 wagon was unveiled today in Europe, but the U.S. may not get its T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. :(