$10K off BMW i3 in NJ, Trump likes gas taxes, Renault EV showroom, Model 3 numbers: Today's Car News

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a pricey plug-in BMW, some numbers on the Tesla Model 3, news on Trump and gas taxes, and Renault's new electric-car-only showroom. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The new Roadster soft-top version of the 2019 BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car is now the most expensive car in the BMW lineup.

The number of Tesla Model 3 electric cars being built is of huge interest to buyers, fans, and reservation-holders; now Bloomberg has estimated that number with a real-time tracker.

California is now testing pre-approval for the state's clean-vehicle rebates, so shoppers can apply them directly to the purchase price at the dealer.

President Donald Trump backed the idea of raising the gas tax by 25 cents a gallon to pay for road and infrastructure improvements, but it's likely to remain a very heavy lift in Congress.

Renault has opened its first showroom solely for electric cars, in a large shopping center outside Stockholm, Sweden.

PSE&G, the electric utility serving many New Jersey residents, is now offering $10,000 off the purchase of a new BMW i3 electric car, just as Southern California Edison is.

Dyson, best known for its vacuum cleaners, plans to sell at least three electric cars, with the first one coming around 2020.

Finally, if you're one of the 35,000 or so owners of a 2006 Ford Ranger or Mazda B-Series compact pickup truck, the makers say you should stop driving it now. We explain why.

Green Car Reports will be back on Tuesday after we celebrate the U.S. Washington's Birthday holiday this coming Monday. Have a good weekend!