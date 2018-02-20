Porsche kills off its diesels, because customers no longer want them

Follow John Add to circle



2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Enlarge Photo

Of the three brands caught up in the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal in the U.S., Porsche was by far the least affected.

It had sold only one diesel model, a version of its Cayenne performance SUV fitted with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel developed by its VW Group sibling Audi.

Regulators approved fixes to some of those engines last October, and Porsche won't sell any more diesel vehicles in the U.S.

The company said last July it would decide by the end of the decade when to phase out diesels for European buyers.

Now that decision may come, earlier than expected, and far more abruptly.

According to a report in the British outlet Auto Express, Porsche has now ended production of its last current diesel model after killing off the other one last year.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

They were a version of the newly launched third-generation Panamera large luxury sedan, and a diesel variant of the smaller Macan crossover utility.

The company had already chosen not to launch its redesigned third-generation Cayenne SUV without a diesel option, but it had been widely expected to run out the diesel versions of the other two cars.

The reason for the change, however, is simple: Customers had essentially stopped buying them.

Porsche said in a statement the Macan S Diesel was “taken out of the production program” as buyer demand shifted to gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions.

Sales of the Panamera 4S Diesel ended when the model was updated for 2018, with Porsche saying diesels made up just 15 percent of the car's global sales of 11,000.

The gasoline versions represented another 35 percent, but an astounding 50 percent of Panamera buyers opted for the plug-in hybrid model despite its relatively low all-electric range.

2014 Porsche Panamera Diesel Enlarge Photo

Porsche sold diesel vehicles from 2002 through 2018, covering multiple generations of the Cayenne, two generations of the Panamera, and one of the Macan.

Last year, only 15 percent of Porsche's global sales were diesel models, with the vast majority sold in Europe—the market where interest has lagged.