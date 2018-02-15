Faraday gets new cash, California vs EPA could be "war," electric car charging soars: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Ford Focus leaked - Image via Vezess Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got half a billion dollars reportedly backing Faraday Future, a possible 'war" between California and Trump's EPA over loosening emission rules, and much more electric-car charging last year. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Struggling electric-car startup Faraday Future reportedly has $1.5 billion of new backing, and plans to put its FF 91 into production by the end of the year.

With the Trump administration planning to ease future CAFE requirements, California is ready for "war," says a top state official.

The annual reports of two electric-car charging networks, ChargePoint and EVgo, both show growth in usage and miles covered last year.

Undisguised images of the new 2019 Ford Focus hatchback from a European photo shoot show the redesigned new generation, though any future Focus models to be sold in North America will apparently be imported from China.

Finally, we've got the annual Death List: the cars that won't return to the market for 2018.