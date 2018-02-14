Subaru plug-in hybrid, more electric-car sales, BMW i3 discount, CAFE cuts coming soon: Today's Car News

Feb 14, 2018
Porsche Camp4 2018

Porsche Camp4 2018

Today, $10K off a BMW i3, what it would take to get more electric-car buyers, details on the coming Subaru plug-in hybrid, and the unlikely reason the Trump administration may use to slash fuel-economy requirements. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

What would it take to get more shoppers interested in electric cars? We polled our Twitter followers, and they told us the answer—quite definitively.

We think we know what the first Subaru plug-in hybrid will be, but we definitely know where its technology is coming from: Toyota.

That Tesla that was going to drive itself from LA to New York City? CEO Elon Musk admits he missed the deadline, but says it'll happen this year.

We know the Trump administration wants to radically reduce CAFE standards and boost the allowable carbon emissions from new cars. What we didn't expect was how they may justify it.

Southern California Edison residential utility customers can get $10,000 off the purchase of a new BMW i3 electric car (no leases, though) under a program through April 30.

Long, straight roads lined by cornfields, lots of empty space: Nebraska wants in on the self-driving car action.

Finally, if you're going to learn some advanced winter driving skills, what better way than to do it in a Porsche?

More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
