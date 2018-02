Hydrogen challenge chart, electric-car fee, Tesla road trip, 2018 Fiat 500e preview: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a new state fee proposed for hybrids and electric cars, a 2018 Fiat 500e preview, a Tesla cross-country road trip, and a chart explaining the challenge for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Take our latest Twitter poll, which asks where you think we'll see the most electric-car innovation in coming years.

It's happened again: Another state, in this case Maine, wants to hit hybrids and electric cars with fees higher than the gas taxes they're not paying.

We've got a preview of the 2018 Fiat 500e, but essentially nothing has changed for the little electric minicar.

A single 11-year-old chart explains the challenge for hydrogen fuel-cell cars when compared to battery-electric vehicles.

Our Tesla Model S-driving author David Noland drove his new 100D across the country; he compares and contrasts it to the same trip in his older 2013 Model S 85.

AMG, the performance arm of Mercedes-Benz, will use its Project One supercar electric-drive system in more models to come.

Finally, President Trump issued a long-awaited infrastructure plan. It relies on private-sector money and says nothing about energy efficiency.