Tesla Model 3 production, California vs EPA, plug-in Subaru plans, Ram diesel fines: The Week in Reverse

What Tesla Model 3 question seems to preoccupy quite a lot of people right now?

How might the Trump Administration plan to justify slashing corporate average fuel-economy rules for future new vehicles?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, February 16, 2018.



Friday, we noted the number of Tesla Model 3 electric cars built is of huge interest to buyers, fans, and reservation-holders, and wrote about how Bloomberg has estimated that number with a real-time tracker.

(Earlier, Tesla's PR department had to spring into action after CEO Elon Musk said necessary tooling for Model 3 battery module production was still in Germany.)

2018 BMW i3 and i3s Enlarge Photo

PSE&G, the electric utility serving many New Jersey residents, is now offering $10,000 off the purchase of a new BMW i3 electric car, just as Southern California Edison is.

On Thursday, with the Trump administration planning to ease future CAFE requirements, California will be ready for "war," a top state official said.

The annual reports of two electric-car charging networks, ChargePoint and EVgo, both show growth in usage and miles covered last year.

Wednesday, we wrote that while we think we know what the first Subaru plug-in hybrid will be, we most definitely know where its technology is coming from: Toyota.

That Tesla that was going to drive itself from LA to New York City? CEO Elon Musk admits he missed the deadline, but says it'll happen this year.

2017 Tesla Model S 100D on cross-country trip from New York to California [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

On Tuesday, our Tesla Model S-driving author David Noland described driving his new 100D across the country, comparing and contrasting it to the same trips he'd taken before in his older 2013 Model S 85.

A single 11-year-old chart explains the challenge for hydrogen fuel-cell cars when compared to battery-electric vehicles.

We kicked off the week on Monday offering some advice on how to lease or buy an electric car from our reader Doug Kerr, who's done it four times in four years. He's got suggestions.

The Justice Department said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles can pay a heavy fine and recall all 104,000 EcoDiesel models of its Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs to make them comply with emission rules.

California is now testing pre-approval for the state's clean-vehicle rebates, so shoppers can apply them directly to the purchase price at the dealer.

U.S. Capitol Building Enlarge Photo

In national politics, the budget bill passed in the wee hours of last Friday morning restored the tax credit for installation of an electric-car charging station. Also credits for buying electric motorcycles and hydrogen fuel-cell cars.

President Donald Trump backed the idea of raising the gas tax by 25 cents a gallon to pay for road and infrastructure improvements, but it's likely to remain a very heavy lift in Congress.

And though we knew the Trump administration wants to radically reduce CAFE standards and boost the allowable carbon emissions from new cars, we didn't expect how they may justify it.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.