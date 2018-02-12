Diesel cheating deal, Model 3 modules, autonomous pod swarms, EV leasing vs buying: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got advice on buying or leasing an electric car, a possible diesel-cheating deal for Jeep and Ram, tax credits in the budget bill, and another Tesla statement after Musk said something that startled analysts. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

The budget bill passed in the wee hours of Friday morning restores the tax credit for installation of an electric-car charging station. Also those for electric motorcycles and hydrogen fuel-cell cars.

Tesla's PR department sprang into action after CEO Elon Musk said necessary tooling for Model 3 battery module production was still in Germany.

The Justice Department says Fiat Chrysler Automobiles can pay a heavy fine and recall all 104,000 EcoDiesel models of its Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs to make them comply with emission rules.

Want some advice on how to lease or buy an electric car? Our reader Doug Kerr has done it four times in four years, and he's got suggestions.

How do you feel about autonomous swarming electric pods that carry up to 10 people and run in their own lanes? Dubai will test them, soon.

We updated an article from a year ago that asked whether GM or Tesla would start to lose its electric-car tax credits first. Now there's a more definitive answer.

Google's Waymo unit and Uber reached an out-of-court settlement in their closely watched lawsuit over self-driving car technology, giving Google a small ownership stake in the ridesharing service.

Finally, designs for the new headquarters building of Volvo's Polestar electrified luxury performance car unit have been released. It's quite something.