2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid video preview

As they say: If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

The first Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, launched for 2011, wasn't one of the better examples of the class for drivability.

But Hyundai has updated its mid-size hybrid three times since then, with each generation getting markedly better.

The company also launched an updated Sonata Plug-In Hybrid as well, though there's not one here on the floor in Chicago.

The single-motor hybrid powertrain hasn't changed much, with a combined output of 193 horsepower for the hybrid and 202 hp for the plug-in.

Hyundai says projected EPA fuel-economy ratings for the Hybrid are 42 mpg combined, a 5-percent boost over last year's 40 mpg combined.

The company didn't give estimated ratings for the Sonata plug-in hybrid.

The major change, though, is the front and rear styling, along with upgraded of infotainment and active-safety features and options.

A new and bolder hexagonal grille, more prominent air dam, and a restyled rear end means it's easy to distinguish the 2018 Sonata Hybrid from last year's model.

Inside, Hyundai's restyled the center controls below the touchscreen, added real-time traffic data, and made blindspot monitors standard—rear cross-traffic and lane-change alerts included.

Automatic emergency braking and active lane control are optional.

We haven't driven the 2018 Sonata Hybrid yet, but it's likely to be similar to its predecessor—though quieter and a bit more fuel-efficient.

Under light loads, the car will occasionally drop into electric-only mode even at highway speeds.

It's not as smooth as two-motor hybrid systems from Toyota, Honda, and Ford.

But we'd expect it to be priced at or below hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, and Kia Optima.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will go on sale within several weeks, though we'd expect the Plug-In Hybrid version to lag somewhat.