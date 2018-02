Tesla Model 3 delays, plunging Prius sales, green-car deals, Sonata Hybrid video: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Fiat 500 Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at plummeting Prius sales, our monthly roundup of best green-car deals, new Tesla Model 3 delivery delays, and a video preview of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The company that makes more electric-car batteries in China than any other, known as CATL, has ambitious plans for expansion into the U.S.

We've got our usual rundown of the best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars for February.

The Toyota Prius hybrid was by far the most popular topic when this site launched in 2009, but in recent years its sales have tanked. We look at the reasons why.

Following Wednesday's financial-results conference call, some Tesla Model 3 owners noticed delays in their delivery dates. That raises a costly concern.

Winding up our coverage from the Chicago auto show, we've got a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid video preview.

We've written about the BMW iX3, the electric version of its X3 compact crossover, that's coming in 2020. Now there are spy shots of prototype iX3 versions testing in snow.

Finally, we've got another video preview, this one of the (very mildly) updated 2018 Fiat 500 lineup.