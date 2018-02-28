Hyundai Kona Electric debuts before Geneva show; 292-mile range from top model

The conventional Kona will arrive in the U.S. as a 2018 model, giving the Korean carmaker a subcompact crossover to expand its lineup in the hot-selling segment. The Kona Electric is likely to make its U.S. debut within the next few months and go on sale as a 2019 model.
The model has been designed from the start for an all-electric version, giving Hyundai a rough equivalent to the Kia Soul EV electric tall wagon from its sibling company.
The electric Kona launched in Europe offers two different battery capacities and motor outputs.
The base car has a 39.2-kilowatt-hour base battery, promising 186 miles of range, and a 99-kilowatt (133-horsepower) motor, while the high-end Kona Electric uses a 64-kwh pack and a 150-kw (201-hp) motor.
That version's longer range is projected at 292 miles.
Both range estimates are based on the new Worldwide Harmonized Light-duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), whose range estimates are much closer to those from the EPA than those from the previous New European Drive Cycle (NEDC), notorious for very optimistic range results.
That's the EPA range rating for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, coincidentally, indicating Kia (and now Hyundai as well) understand the significance of a 200-mile-plus range rating to lure buyers into their battery-electric models.
Like many global automakers, Hyundai has recently quickened the pace of its electric-car development and planned more models than anticipated even just three years ago.
Pricing is expected to range from around $30,000 for a low-range model to near $40,000 for the longer-range version.
Email This Page