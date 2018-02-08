Hyundai Kona Electric, new diesel Ford, Lexus RX 450hL price, 2018 Sonata Hybrid: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Subaru 50th Anniversary Editions Enlarge Photo

Today, we're at the Chicago auto show media day—meaning today—and we've got news about updated hybrid and plug-in hybrid Hyundai Sonatas, a new diesel Ford, some Lexus pricing, and a look ahead to an all-new electric car in Geneva next month. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A battery-powered version of the Hyundai Kona Electric will debut in Geneva, and now we have the first teaser photo.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon, the low-volume family version of the small delivery van, gets a new diesel engine option but no mention of hybrid powertrains at all.

Pricing on the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL seven-seat hybrid crossover was released today, and the premium over a regular gasoline version is surprisingly low.

The 2018 Hyndai Sonata hybrid and plug-in hybrid sedans get updates to front and rear styling, active-safety and infotainment features, and the hybrid's EPA fuel-efficiency rating too.

The Subaru Forester and Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossovers both get better fuel economy than they did 10 years ago: we've compared them.

Finally, we used to call Subaru "plucky" or "quirky," but as it celebrates 50 years in the U.S. with some special editions, it now sells almost twice as many cars as Volkswagen does.