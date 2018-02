Mercedes e-Sprinter, Geneva green-car preview, Fiat 500e to Honda Clarity Fuel Cell: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a preview of new production plug-in electric models at next month's Geneva Motor Show, a reader who went from a battery-electric to a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, a new and all-electric Mercedes Sprinter van, and this week's Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Following yesterday's piece about whether even Californians are ready for electric cars, we have a new Twitter poll, asking what would get more people to consider buying them.

Three years ago, Chris Baccus leased a Fiat 500e electric car, and liked it so much he sold his BMW. Now, he's driving a hydrogen-powered Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan, and he told us why.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter delivery van is a big deal for the German maker, and the redesigned range will include an e-Sprinter all-electric version. It may not make it to North America, however.

Media days at the huge and influential Geneva auto show are March 6 and March 7, and we've previewed the green-car news for plug-in electric car fans, or at least what we know of it so far.

We covered the Kia Niro EV concept from CES last month, and now there are spy shots of the electric Niro testing in the snow.

Finally, here's a list of the (somewhat sorta green) 18 most important new cars of 2018 for a mass-market audience. Discuss.