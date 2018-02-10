Electric cars in Geneva, plunging Prius sales, Tesla Model 3 delays, hybrid in winter: The Week in Reverse

How did Tesla respond to questions over its latest delays in delivery dates for the Model 3 electric car?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, February 9, 2018.



Friday, we noted that some Tesla Model 3 owners have noticed delays in their delivery dates. That raised a costly concern for them.

When this site launched in 2009, the Toyota Prius hybrid was its most popular topic, but in recent years its sales have tanked. We looked at the reasons why.

On Thursday, we reported from the Chicago auto show on the 2018 Hyndai Sonata hybrid and plug-in hybrid sedans, which got updates to front and rear styling, active-safety, and infotainment features—and we've got a 2018 Sonata Hybrid video preview too.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon, the low-volume family version of the small delivery van, was announced with a new diesel engine option, though no mention of hybrid powertrains at all.

In Chicago, pricing emerged for the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL seven-seat hybrid crossover, with a surprisingly low premium over a regular gasoline version.

Wednesday, we covered January sales results for plug-in electric cars in Canada are in, and looked back at the final 2017 figures to summarize the state of electric vehicles in the country.

On our sister site The Car Connection, reader Jay Lucas described what we're calling a car hack that gave him a permanent navigation system in his Chevy Bolt EV using its onboard Wifi connection and an old iPhone.

On Tuesday, we noted that three years ago, Chris Baccus leased a Fiat 500e electric car, and liked it so much he sold his BMW. Now, he's driving a hydrogen-powered Honda Clarity Fuel Cell sedan, and he told us why he chose that car.

The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter delivery van will include an e-Sprinter all-electric version, but it's entirely unclear if that model will make it to North America.

We kicked off the week on Monday by asking what happens if car buyers aren't aware of or ready for electric cars and may not be for quite a while? Even in California?

A prototype Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell SUV drove itself 118 miles on Korean public roads. You may see one of 50 Nexos being used for transport in coverage of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang over the next several days.

Over the weekend, we reported on driving a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid in the dead of winter to see how its 50-mpg-plus fuel economy held up.

Looking ahead to next month, media days at the huge and influential Geneva auto show are March 6 and March 7. We previewed the green-car news for plug-in electric car fans, or at least what we know of it so far.

Among several battery-electric vehicles to make their debuts there will be an all-electric version of the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover, and now we have the first teaser photo.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.