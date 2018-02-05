Californians vs EVs, self-driving fuel-cell SUV, Ioniq Hybrid in winter, Mercedes A-Class: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Scene from Jeep spot during Super Bowl LII Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got some worrying news from a California car-buyer survey, a self-driving hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy tested in cold winter weather, and a new Mercedes with a stunning interior. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

One of our writers drove a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid in the dead of winter to see how its 50-mpg-plus fuel economy held up, and told us.

A bill proposing to give an income-tax credit to Virginia electric-car buyers died in subcommittee.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback won't come to the U.S., but other body styles that share its remarkable new dashboard and user interface will.

What happens if, even in California, car buyers aren't aware of or ready for electric cars—and may not be for quite a while?

A prototype Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell SUV drove itself 118 miles on Korean public roads.

We updated our January plug-in electric car sales report again. It was still a down month.

To promote the new 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, the Japanese maker appears to have invented ... self-parking slippers.

Finally, here are the top TV ads from yesterday's Super Bowl telecast.