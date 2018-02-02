Dealers vs electric cars, cities vs vehicles, Tesla racing series, January sales update: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Ares Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion Enlarge Photo

Today, we got January sales updates, Tesla Model S racing, some thoughts on taking back cities from cars, and dealers getting worried over electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our plug-in electric car sales report for January, which was a down month compared to the blowout December at the end of last year.

A racing series for production electric cars has gotten the official go-ahead from the FIA, meaning that Tesla Model S will be seen in Europe this year or next.

Paris is a wonderful place, but some lessons from its quest to take back the city from cars may not apply to U.S. cities, especially smaller and more suburban ones.

It's taken seven years, but franchised dealers are finally starting to worry about electric cars and their lack of service revenue.

A future generation of Mazda's SkyActiv-X gasoline engines could be cleaner than electric cars, the company says, but there are some big asterisks that concern where those electric cars are charged.

Finally, Europeans love wagons, so naturally another Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion has emerged.