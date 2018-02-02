Dealers vs electric cars, cities vs vehicles, Tesla racing series, January sales update: Today's Car News

Feb 2, 2018
Follow John

Ares Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion

Ares Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion

Enlarge Photo

Today, we got January sales updates, Tesla Model S racing, some thoughts on taking back cities from cars, and dealers getting worried over electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our plug-in electric car sales report for January, which was a down month compared to the blowout December at the end of last year.

A racing series for production electric cars has gotten the official go-ahead from the FIA, meaning that Tesla Model S will be seen in Europe this year or next.

Paris is a wonderful place, but some lessons from its quest to take back the city from cars may not apply to U.S. cities, especially smaller and more suburban ones.

It's taken seven years, but franchised dealers are finally starting to worry about electric cars and their lack of service revenue.

A future generation of Mazda's SkyActiv-X gasoline engines could be cleaner than electric cars, the company says, but there are some big asterisks that concern where those electric cars are charged.

Finally,  Europeans love wagons, so naturally another Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion has emerged.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show 2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show
2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy
Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 at $45,000 after CES debut: first-ride video Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 at $45,000 after CES debut: first-ride video
New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.