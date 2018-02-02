Tesla Model S racing is now a real thing, approved by FIA sanctioning body

Follow John Add to circle



It's formally called the Electric Production Car Series, but for the moment it may come to be known as "the Tesla Model S series" by electric-car fans and racing followers alike.

After being unveiled almost two years ago, it's now officially a legitimate racing series: On Wednesday that the FIA, the governing body for world motorsports, officially sanctioned (approved) it.

It's the second FIA racing series for electric cars, following the Formula E open-wheel single-seater races now entering their fourth season.

Originally called Electric GT racing, what is now the EPCS is envisioned down the road as a multi-make series.

Not too hard to imagine a factory team of Porsche Mission E electric sport sedans whose sole mission is to beat the California Teslas, is it?

The inaugural season should start late this year or early next year, and all teams will use a common design for a race car based on the Tesla Model S P100D.

Those vehicles will have their powertrains boosted to 580 kilowatts (778 horsepower) and 734 pound-feet of torque, and will be roughly 1,100 pounds lighter with their complete interiors removed.

For the kickoff season, 10 teams will each have a pair of drivers competing on tracks in England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

The format is comprised of a pair of 60-kilometer (37-mile) races, one in daylight and one at dusk, following two practice sessions and then three qualifying heats.

Extra points toward the championship will be awarded for pole position and fastest overall lap.

To please crowds and compensate for the short races, the two top finishers from the races will compete with two additional drivers chosen from fan votes in a series of drifting challenges that can earn them extra points as well.

The calendar of locations and dates will be announced later this year, but the modified Tesla Model S racers won't be the only production-based electric cars competing head-to-head on race tracks.

Last fall, a series of Jaguar I-Pace races was announced to start in late 2018, on the same circuits and on the same weekends as the FIA Formula E open-wheel electric race series.

The racing versions of the Jaguar I-Pace will be constructed by JLR Special Vehicle Operations in its workshops and factory in Warwickshire, England.