Jaguar I-Pace intro, used Fiat 500e service, 2018 Kia Niro preview, electric cars crucial: Today's Car News

Jan 31, 2018
2013 Ford Police Interceptor concept

2013 Ford Police Interceptor concept

Today, we've got a rundown of the 2018 Kia Niro lineup, a date for the Jaguar I-Pace unveiling, some advice on servicing a used Fiat 500e bought outside California, and why electric cars are more important than ever. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In the array of U.S. climate-action tools, electric cars are more important than ever, because electric utilities are steadily reducing their carbon emissions.

With a new plug-in hybrid version this year, we previewed the 2018 Kia Niro lineup.

What happens if you buy a used Fiat 500e electric car outside California? Can you get it serviced? We asked—and got some answers.

The combined Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Renault brands together have sold 540,000 electric cars since December 2010.

A new video of a Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover testing in cold weather came with the car's official unveiling date: March 1, or just four weeks hence.

New York City may be the first in the nation to get a congestion charge to enter the busiest areas—if politics doesn't intervene as it did in the past.

Finally, remember those self-driving cars in the movie RoboCop? Well, Ford just patented its own version.

