Charging at peak times, California's plug-in takeup, Bolt EV in winter, Trump and coal: Today's Car News

Jan 30, 2018
Today, we've got a hot electric car in some very cold, snowy weather, a plea for charging-infrastructure cash, a look at the waning coal industry, and a report card on California's electric-car adoption rate. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

To meet its carbon-emission reduction goals, California needs 5 million electric cars on its roads by 2030. A new study weighs in on whether it can get to 1.5 million electric cars by 2025.

Woe betide those who believed President Donald Trump's promises to save the U.S. coal industry; he's done nothing of the sort.

At a Senate committee hearing held in conjunction with last week's DC auto show, GM suggested the Feds fund electric-car charging infrastructure, while Toyota asked for cash toward hydrogen fueling stations.

What percent of full-size pickup trucks will plug in by 2025? We have the results from our recent Twitter poll, and let's just say participants were very, very optimistic.

The head of Scotland's electric utility says electric cars are coming faster than most people realize, but worries that grid problems could ensue if lots of them plug in during peak hours.

Most electric cars are bought and driven in temperate places like California, so what happens if you take a Chevy Bolt EV into frigid, snowy mountains outside British Columbia? One reader tells us.

Do you know which is the largest car company in the world, as measured in 2017 global sales? It's Volkswagen Group, followed by Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi. Toyota came in third; GM didn't rate.

Finally, Google unit Waymo will order "thousands" of self-driving plug-in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans as it expands its tests of autonomous vehicles into more areas.

