2018 Nissan Leaf electric car gets 151-mile EPA range rating

When the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car was unveiled last fall, the company said it would have a range of "140 miles or more."

That had risen to "150 miles or more" by the end of last year, and now we have the final confirmed figure.

The EPA combined range rating for the second-generation Leaf is officially 151 miles.

Full ratings for electric range and energy efficiency showed up on the EPA's website this week, as numerous readers and other outlets pointed out.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf page on the FuelEconomy.gov website rates the car's energy efficiency at 125 MPGe city, 100 MPGe highway, 112 MPGe combined.

The 2018 model ended up with the same 112-MPGe combined efficiency rating as the previous year's 2017 Leaf, which was powered by a 30-kilowatt-hour battery rather than the new 2018 car's 40-kwh pack.

Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is the distance a vehicle can travel electrically on the amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline—highlighting the far higher energy efficiency of plug-in electric cars.

It's a mark of how quickly electric-car batteries have evolved that the second-generation 2018 Leaf has not only twice the range of the original 2011 model (151 miles vs 73 miles) but also higher energy efficiency (112 MPGe vs 99 MPGe).

That doubled range comes in a car that has a lower base price than the 2011 original did: roughly $30,500 against $35,500 seven years ago, before incentives.

Production versions of the 2018 Leaf began rolling off the assembly lines in early December at Nissan's massive plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Stocks of the outgoing 2017 Leaf model, meanwhile, are essentially gone, with just 102 Leafs sold last month.

We'll find out this coming Thursday whether any 2018 Leafs were delivered in January when monthly sales figures are reported.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf is offered in three trim levels: base S, mid-level SV, and top-of-the-line SL, with the Leaf S starting at $30,875 including a mandatory delivery fee.

All Leafs come standard with a 5.0-inch touchscreen, a single USB charging port, Bluetooth connectivity, and 16-inch steel wheel covers.

The SV adds adaptive cruise control, and 7.0-inch display, while the SL gains leather seats, a surround-view camera system, and a cargo cover.

Options include a Tech package with LED headlights plus a suite of active safety features.

An all-weather package for the SV or SL adds heated seats and steering wheel, along with a heat pump for better energy efficiency.

The Leaf will also be the first Nissan to offer ProPilot Assist, a feature that adds active lanekeeping to the car's adaptive cruise control.

A charging package that bundles a CHAdeMO quick-charging port and a 120/240-volt charging cord is optional on the base car, standard on the top two trim levels.

A longer-range version of the Leaf with a redesigned 60-kwh battery delivering more than 200 miles of range will be added for the 2019 model year.



