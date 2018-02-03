Bolt EV in winter, 2018 Kia Niro, electric-car tax credits, 2018 Nissan Leaf news: The Week in Reverse

Which two automakers may start to run out of electric-car tax credits this year?

What happens if you buy a used Fiat 500e electric car outside California and it needs service?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, February 2, 2018.



Friday, we wrote that it's taken seven years, but franchised dealers are finally starting to worry about electric cars and their lack of service revenue.

A racing series for production electric cars got the official go-ahead from the FIA, meaning that Tesla Model S will be seen in Europe this year or next.

Tesla Model S P100D Electric Production Car Series race car Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we highlighted the two electric-car makers that face expiration of their federal income-tax credits for purchase of a plug-in car this year. We explained how the rules work, and which companies are getting close.

What would you think about "healthy delicious cyanide"? President Trump wants to slash renewable-energy funds by 72 percent, but lauded "beautiful clean coal" in his State of the Union speech.

Wednesday, we previewed the 2018 Kia Niro lineup, which adds a new plug-in hybrid version to the conventional hybrid model this year.

A new video of a Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover testing in cold weather came with the car's official unveiling date: March 1, or just four weeks hence.

On Tuesday, we covered a new study that assessed whether California can get to 1.5 million electric cars by 2025. To meet its carbon-reduction goals, it will need 5 million electric cars on its roads by 2030.

National Plug-In Day 2012: San Francisco, with 60 Nissan Leafs in front of the Golden Gate Bridge Enlarge Photo

Most electric cars are bought and driven in temperate places—like California—but what happens if you take a Chevy Bolt EV into frigid, snowy mountains outside British Columbia? One reader told us.

Monday, we kicked off the week with a look at the first 2018 Leaf lease deals and how they stack up to some competitors.

The 2018 Leaf, by the way, has now received its official range rating of 151 miles from the EPA. It's not the 238 miles of the Chevy Bolt EV, which is $7,000 pricier, but it's higher than any other non-Tesla EV on the market.

We got some new details on the Porsche Mission E electric sedan due in less than two years, including its 800-volt "Turbo Charging" ultra-fast charging plans.

Over the weekend, we noted that while Georgia killed its generous electric-car tax credit in early 2015, now three legislators are trying to bring it back, at a lower level.

2013 Fiat 500e electric car, Los Angeles drive event, April 2013 Enlarge Photo

In other news, California recently made a number of changes to its HOV-lane incentives for clear cars, so we explained how carpool-lane stickers work now, who and which vehicles are eligible, and for how long.

What happens if you buy a used Fiat 500e electric car outside California? Can you get it serviced? We asked—and got some answers for potential buyers.

Finally, our plug-in electric car sales report for January showed it was a down month against to the blowout December that always ends a sales year year.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.