Porsche "Turbo Charging," 2018 Leaf leases and range, Georgia electric-car credit redux: Today's Car News

Mini Electric Concept rendering, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, weekend news on the 2018 Nissan Leaf, more on ultra-fast charging from Porsche, carbon capture to come (maybe), and new solar-panel tariffs from Trump. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

We also had two stories on the 2018 Nissan Leaf, which went on sale last Tuesday.

It received an official range rating of 151 miles from the EPA, and we looked at the first 2018 Leaf lease deals and how they stacked up to some competitors.

Georgia killed its generous electric-car tax credit in early 2015; now three legislators are trying to bring it back, albeit at a lower level.

The U.S. Department of Energy, under secretary Rick Perry, will work with Saudi Arabia on carbon-capture technologies for fossil fuels.

We got some new details on the Porsche Mission E electric sedan due in less than two years, including its 800-volt "Turbo Charging" ultra-fast charging plans.

The Trump administration imposed new tariffs on imported photovoltaic solar panels, but their effects may not be quite as dire as some fear.

California made a number of changes to its HOV-lane incentives for clear cars; we explain how carpool-lane stickers work now, who and which vehicles are eligible, and for how long.

The updated 2019 Jeep Cherokee has more power, but equal or better fuel economy: how'd they do that? Turns out they cut a lot of weight out of the compact SUV.

Finally, for 60 years now, the Mini Cooper brand has been all about England—upcoming electric Mini E included—but what happens to "Let's Motor" if future Minis are built in China?