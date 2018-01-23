Inline-6 turbodiesel in 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup to be built in Michigan

Jan 23, 2018

2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Detroit auto show

2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Detroit auto show

The forthcoming diesel-powered 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will, without a doubt, thump with the Heartbeat of America.

During the new truck's launch at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, GM product chief Mark Reuss hinted at a future announcement regarding the next-generation truck and the Michigan city of Flint, where it will be built.

Last week, General Motors kept that promise by announcing the new 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 would be produced at GM's Flint Engine Operations plant.

DON'T MISS: How Silicon Valley startup boosted MPG in 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck

The news follows a 2015 announcement by GM revealing a plan to invest $263 million in Flint Engine Operations for a new engine line.

The engine line wasn't specified at the time of that earlier announcement.

“The next-generation Silverado builds on the success of our current models, many of which are produced here in Flint," said John Urbanic, Flint Engine Operations plant manager, said in a GM release.

Auto workers adjusting the chassis of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Auto workers adjusting the chassis of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado HD

"We are proud to expand the industry-leading diesel portfolio here in Vehicle City."

GM's decision to build the engine in Flint makes it the only diesel engine used in a light-duty pickup that's built in North America.

The company's smaller midsize pickup twins—the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon—are powered by a 2.8 Duramax inline-4 turbodiesel built in Rayong, Thailand.

READ MORE: New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types

Meanwhile, FCA subsidiary VM Motori produces the 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel for the Ram 1500 in Italy.

Ford's new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V-6 turbodiesel, announced earlier in the month for a version of the 2018 Ford F-150 full-size pickup, will be built in England alongside similar engines used by Jaguar Land Rover.

While the Nissan Titan XD pickup is powered by a Cummins 5.0-liter turbodiesel V-8, built in Indiana, that truck is classed as a heavy-duty pickup.

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke

2016 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel - First Drive

2016 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel - First Drive

Nissan Frontier Diesel Prototype, Nashville, July 2014

Nissan Frontier Diesel Prototype, Nashville, July 2014

That hasn't stopped Nissan from flirting with diesel for light-duty applications as well.

Four years ago, it displayed prototype versions of the current Frontier mid-size pickup powered by a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel also developed by Cummins.

Back at GM, the 3.0-liter diesel powering the Silverado is a clean-sheet new design, the automaker said, unlike the VM Motori-derived engine in the Colorado and Canyon.

