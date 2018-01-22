PG&E launches program to install 7,500 electric-car charging stations in California

Jan 22, 2018

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at Crevier BMW, Santa Ana, California, Dec 2017

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at Crevier BMW, Santa Ana, California, Dec 2017

Enlarge Photo

Finding a charging station will soon get a lot easier—at least in California.

America's largest electric-vehicle market will see a significant boost in the number of available charging stations in the state following an investment by its largest electricity producer.

Electricity provider Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), based in San Francisco, announced last week it would roll out some 7,500 charging stations between now and 2020.

DON'T MISS: Number of electric cars California needs to cut 2030 emissions unclear: 4 million or 7 million?

The utility aims to install Level 2 charging stations in such locations as condominiums, apartment buildings, and workplaces throughout its service area in the central and northern regions of the state.

Dubbed the EV Charge Network program, its $130 million initiative will see PG&E partnering with charging-station installers and operators to make more charging more available to its customers—including itself.

Of the total of 7,500 planned charging stations, PG&E may own and maintain up to 35 percent of them—some 2,625 charging stations.

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at office park, Santa Cruz, California, Dec 2017

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at office park, Santa Cruz, California, Dec 2017

Enlarge Photo

Electric-car drivers and future buyers who are interested in purchasing a station can apply to buy one through the PG&E website.

The utility is also soliciting business from charging-service vendors, though it specifically excludes solar charging stations.

The program aims to install 15 percent of the charging stations in disadvantaged communities, PG&E said in its release.

READ MORE: California bill to ban new fossil-fueled car sales by 2040 introduced

Merced College will be the first customer of the program, installing six charging stations on its Los Banos Campus to support charging 12 vehicles simultaneously.

“We are committed to doing our part to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in California and also look forward to providing increased access for future electric vehicle users,” said Joe Allison, Vice President of Administrative Services at Merced College.

PG&E claims nearly 70 percent of the electricity it delivers to customers is from greenhouse gas-free resources.

Pacific Gas & Electric plug-in hybrid Class 6 truck

Pacific Gas & Electric plug-in hybrid Class 6 truck

Enlarge Photo

Roughly half the sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the U.S. since 2010 have been in California, which had long had a leading role among states in reducing air pollution and vehicle emissions.

California is so far the only state to bring a bill banning the future sale of fossil-fuel vehicles before its state legislature.

Assemblymember Phil Ting introduced AB 1745 earlier this month, which would ban fossil-fuel vehicles from being sold in the state as of 2040.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show 2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show
2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy
New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types
Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 at $45,000 after CES debut: first-ride video Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 at $45,000 after CES debut: first-ride video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.