Byton electric SUV, Tesla keeps Musk, BMW EV plans, lease vs buy, LAPD's fail: The Week in Reverse

Which legendary British luxury sedan intends to tackle the Tesla Model S head-on?

How much of a role is there for radically more-efficient combustion engines in making future vehicles greener?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, January 26, 2018.



Friday, we covered a news report that the LAPD's BMW i3 electric cars get very little use, but we also wanted to know why—and didn't get many answers.

Unlike conventional cars, today most electric cars are leased rather than purchased; we looked at the reasons why.

On Thursday, we noted that while low-rolling-resistance tires boost electric-car range, they don't do much for handling. One Chevy Bolt EV owner swapped out his tires, and we shared his experience.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

BMW is confident it can build electric cars on the same underpinnings as its future gasoline and plug-in hybrid cars, despite other makers' strong beliefs that won't work.

Wednesday, we asked if you knew how many billions of dollars automakers are spending on future electric-car efforts? Hint: It's a pretty big number.

The Jaguar XJ large luxury sport sedan will be reborn in 2020 as an all-electric Tesla Model S competitor, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, we learned Tesla CEO Elon Musk will stay on for another 10 years—and we looked at the promises he made in 2006 that the company has now fulfilled.

Electric cars may be one way cut carbon emissions from road vehicles, but far more efficient combustion engines will play a huge role. Big Oil is now in that game too.

We kicked off the week on Monday with the video from a first ride in the Byton all-electric SUV prototype; its Chinese maker says the finished car will go on sale in 2019, starting at $45,000.

Blink network - charging by the kWh Enlarge Photo

Members of the Blink charging-station network didn't all react with approval when they received a pitch offering to sell them shares of the company.

Here's some irony for you: Exxon will sue cities and states over climate change on exactly the same grounds they used to sue the oil company first.

Finally, a public service announcement: Don't get distracted by the constant flow of bizarre news from our nation's capital. Climate change is continuing, and Mother Nature doesn't care about our politics.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

