Gas-tax hike, Kia Sorento Diesel, Bolt EV after a year, 37-mpg F-150, electric cars in CA: Today's Car News

2018 Hyundai Kona, 2017 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got an interesting mix of stories, from a debate over how many electric cars California needs to the source of funds for an engine promised to deliver 37 mpg in a full-size Ford F-150 pickup. Also, your Tesla primer (it's not what you may think) and the Chevy Bolt EV after a year. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

California will need 4 million plug-in electric cars on its roads just 12 years hence to meet its emission goals—or, is it actually 7 million?

It's pretty remarkable when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the powerful business lobbying group, suggests raising the gas tax 25 cents a gallon.

Underscoring the appeal of more fuel-efficient diesel engines to carmakers facing tighter emission targets, the Kia Sorento will get a diesel option within a year or so.

A year ago, we had first impressions of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car from an early San Diego owner. Now, he's given us his assessment after a year's driving.

These days, everyone knows Tesla as a maker of electric cars, but you should learn about inventor Nikola Tesla, whose genius made today's electricity supplies possible.

A 37-mpg Ford F-150 pickup truck sounds fantastic, and that's what the Achates two-stroke opposed-piston gasoline compression ignition engine promises—but we were intrigued by the company's new development partner.

The new MBUX user interface from Mercedes-Benz is pretty advanced, and it awed our reporter who got the chance to take a spin around it.

Finally, the 2018 Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover is rated at 30 mpg combined—but there's a catch.

