2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: owners' impressions after a year

Follow John Add to circle



John and Mimi Porter of San Diego, California, with their new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, in Feb 2017 Enlarge Photo

Californians got the chance to buy Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars before everyone else, and the compact hatchback has sold well in the state, aided by its 238-mile rated range.

Last February, readers John and Mimi Porter of San Diego shared their first impressions of the new silver Bolt EV they had purchased the previous month.

Now we have a one-year update from the pair. What follows are John Porter's words, edited by Green Car Reports for comprehension, style, and length.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: new owner's first impressions (Feb 2017)

I’m amazed a year has passed already since we took delivery of our Bolt EV.

A little background: My wife and I are retired, living in San Diego. We primarily drive a Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric minicar along with the Bolt, both recharged from the 22 grid-tied photovoltaic solar panels on our roof.

We bought the Bolt sight unseen, based on the reviews available at this time last year. For us, it was an unusual way to choose an automobile. Thankfully, the reviews were accurate.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Having had a variety of cars over 50 years of driving, I value several things about any new vehicle: visibility, comfort, performance, and reliability.

Having a dealer nearby for service is important, too. So I've drawn some conclusions on our Bolt EV based on those criteria.

Visibility, which is crucially important in negotiating heavy Southern California traffic, is very good in the Bolt. And that's without the "all-around" view and lane-departure warning options.

WATCH THIS: 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV: video review of 238-mile electric car

We've had no close calls while changing lanes—our biggest bugaboo—though I’d like to see lane alert and surround-view become a standard feature on future models.

Comfort is somewhat problematic. I’ve adjusted to the overly narrow front seats, but wouldn’t want to take a trip of several hours in them. I’d like to see GM will address the issue by widening the seats by a few inches. I like the upright seating in general, which offers a feeling of commanding the road.

Otherwise, the car is surprisingly roomy. Its hatchback design is excellent for carrying a group of people or folding the back seats flat to haul big objects such as golf bags.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 5dr HB LT Rear Seats Enlarge Photo

It has plenty of storage and places for water bottles and the other small stuff you bring into the passenger compartment. A storage area in the back under the load floor is good for low use items.

Finally, the noise level is low. Even at highway speed, the only noise we hear is the tires—and we've had no rattles or squeaks so far.

Performance is exceptional, and this is where the Bolt EV really shines: I love its power and acceleration. The handling is precise, with a solid feel for the road.

CHECK OUT: Chevrolet Bolt EV: Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2017

In the past, when changing lanes, I always waited for openings in the other lane by watching the rear-view mirror, then dropping into them. Now, if I see an opening ahead of me, I can instantly accelerate into it—which doubles my maneuvering options.

I always drive the Bolt in L, the strongest regen mode, which noticeably slows the car when I lift off the accelerator. For complete braking to a stop, the steering-wheel paddle slows the car even more. The overall effect is one-pedal driving with little use of the brake pedal.

But my wife isn’t into one-pedal driving so much, so she just uses D for most situations. No problem, just somewhat less efficient.