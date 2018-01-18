Ferrari, Infiniti embrace EVs; Mazda takes the top EPA slot; Ford has more EVs to come: Today's Car News





Infiniti Q Inspiration, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at details about Fisker, learn more about luxury brands coming around to electrification, and Mazda takes home another win from the EPA's calculators. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Automotive designer Henrik Fisker is back with a new car company bearing his name but just like the last time around, we have our reservations. The automaker has promised much in terms of range and batteries—some of which has been walked back. We take a look at the recent skepticism.

Perhaps the deep freeze has moved beyond the East Coast and into the netherworld? Luxury automakers such as Infiniti have recently reversed course on electrification, with Nissan's luxury arm even going so far to say that it will bring to market its first electric car in 2021. Ferrari—one of the most iconic performance brands and certainly the most stubborn—has even hinted at the same. Sounds like EVs are here to stay.

Mazda topped the EPA fuel-efficiency list again for automakers. Its car-heavy lineup and small engines helped the automaker earn the distinction for the fifth consecutive year, topping Mazda, Subaru, and Hyundai. The achievement is impressive, but Mazda hasn't yet managed to turn the distinction into sales success.

Ford's push toward electric cars reached a fever pitch this week, when the automaker announced this week an electric performance SUV due in 2020 that may be called "Mach 1." Top brass went further in a meeting with investors, saying that it will wind down sedan and small car investments and ramp up spending for EVs and performance products.

Finally, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 doesn't only mark the first application of the brand's innovative and fuel-saving variable compression 2.0-liter turbo-4, it also marks the debut of a small perks program to "reward" early buyers. Infiniti announced this week that it would offer buyers small items such as headphones or smart speakers to buyers willing to reserve its new QX50.

