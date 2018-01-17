Pickup truck tech, revised CAFE rules, China EV sales, 'historic' opportunity for carmakers: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Infiniti Q Inspiration design sketch Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got data from China on plug-in vehicle sales, an intriguing hint on pickup powertrains, a date for revised CAFE rules, and an affirmation of electric cars by an unexpected executive. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck will offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to boost its fuel economy.

We asked our Twitter followers what powertrain their next new car would have. The answers may not represent car buyers at large.

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson often says things other auto execs won't. Yesterday, he called electric cars a "historic opportunity" for the U.S. auto industry.

Lightweight and very strong, carbon fiber is ideal for more efficient cars, but it takes oil to make it and uses a lot of energy. Now, researchers have suggested a way to solve those problems.

We only know about some of the powertrains in the 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, but the company has hinted that much more than sixes and V-8s could be accommodated—if buyers want them.

New proposed CAFE rules are coming March 30, but behind the scenes, California wields a big stick.

Four times as many vehicles with plugs were sold last year in China as in the U.S., in a market not even twice as large.

A new, nicer, more fully featured 2019 Kia Forte compact sedan will hit 35 mpg combined, its maker suggests.

Finally, nine long years after its first electric-car concept, Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti will get its own electric luxury car in 2021.

