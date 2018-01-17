Pickup truck tech, revised CAFE rules, China EV sales, 'historic' opportunity for carmakers: Today's Car News

Jan 17, 2018
Follow John

Infiniti Q Inspiration design sketch

Infiniti Q Inspiration design sketch

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got data from China on plug-in vehicle sales, an intriguing hint on pickup powertrains, a date for revised CAFE rules, and an affirmation of electric cars by an unexpected executive. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck will offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to boost its fuel economy.

We asked our Twitter followers what powertrain their next new car would have. The answers may not represent car buyers at large.

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson often says things other auto execs won't. Yesterday, he called electric cars a "historic opportunity" for the U.S. auto industry.

Lightweight and very strong, carbon fiber is ideal for more efficient cars, but it takes oil to make it and uses a lot of energy. Now, researchers have suggested a way to solve those problems.

We only know about some of the powertrains in the 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, but the company has hinted that much more than sixes and V-8s could be accommodated—if buyers want them.

New proposed CAFE rules are coming March 30, but behind the scenes, California wields a big stick.

Four times as many vehicles with plugs were sold last year in China as in the U.S., in a market not even twice as large.

A new, nicer, more fully featured 2019 Kia Forte compact sedan will hit 35 mpg combined, its maker suggests.

Finally, nine long years after its first electric-car concept, Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti will get its own electric luxury car in 2021.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types New 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup: planned for all powertrain types
2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show 2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show
2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy
Fisker EMotion: what we learned about 300-mile electric car at CES Fisker EMotion: what we learned about 300-mile electric car at CES
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.