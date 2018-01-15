Fisker EMotion: what we learned about 300-mile electric car at CES





Fisker Inc., the second namesake automaker from the Danish auto designer, rolled out its first model at the Consumer Electronics Show last week and gave us some details on what to expect from the luxury electric car.

The supercar-esque sedan, which Fisker hopes will steal customers away from rival Tesla, should produce 775 horsepower from its multiple electric motors, feature all-wheel drive, and offer more than 300 miles of driving range from its massive 140 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Henrik Fisker, the company's founder, told our sister site Motor Authority the EMotion will have a starting price of $130,000 and will reach upward of $190,000 with all the option boxes checked.

The EMotion sits on massive 24-inch carbon-fiber wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires with low-rolling resistance for improved range and taller sidewalls for improved ride comfort specifically developed for the car.

At launch. Fisker Inc. plans to fit the EMotion with a lithium-ion battery pack provided by LG Chem, the same company that provides batteries to Chevrolet for the Bolt EV, though solid-state batteries are promised for the future.

The company also plans to launch the car with Level 4 autonomous driving capability, but that depends on the federal and state regulations in place when the vehicle launches.

Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

While the EMotion cuts a coupe-like profile, Fisker Inc.'s first model is a full-fledged sedan and the company wants to make it as usable as possible inside.

To do that, Fisker Inc. benchmarked the BMW 7 Series sedan for rear seat leg room and the company will mount the front passenger seat on extended rails so it can slide further forward, effectively turning it into a limo for those who prefer to be driven.

Fisker Inc. expects the car to roll off the production line sometime in 2020.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article identified designer Henrik Fisker as Dutch. He is actually Danish. We apologize for the error, which we have corrected.

