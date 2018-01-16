Fisker EMotion, electric-car tax credit, plug-in cars for Costa Rica: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got some wrapup articles from both last week's Consumer Electronics Show and this week's Detroit auto show, thoughts on the electric-car tax credit, and greener wheels in Costa Rica. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We were able to interview Henrik Fisker, the Danish designer whose Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric luxury car made its debut at last week's Consumer Electronics Show. We shared some of what we learned.

Pivoting off the preponderance of new pickup trucks at this week's Detroit auto show, we have a new Twitter poll that asks what powertrains our followers expect in those trucks by 2030.

Could be possible that improving the electric-car tax credit might be a cause that has bipartisan support in Washington, D.C.? We investigate.

The small, eco-friendly country of Costa Rica will become an electric-car pioneer in Central America.

The BMW iNext all-electric flagship sedan will be revealed, at least in concept form, sometime this year.

Finally, it no longer offers a fuel-efficient TDI diesel engine—for obvious reasons—but the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta made its debut at the Detroit show—and we've got the details on video.

