Niro EV, Nexo at CES; driverless Bolt EV; Tesla Model 3 teardown; gas mileage stays flat: The Week in Reverse

Why do a majority of auto executives believe that hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will dominate plug-in electric cars in the future?

What do individual Tesla Model 3 parts tell us about that crucial but currently challenged electric car?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, January 12, 2018.



Friday, we answered the question of what a Chevy Bolt EV would look like sans steering wheel? Now we know: It's called the Chevrolet Cruise AV, and GM hopes to put it into production ... next year.

Automaker and supplier executives say electric cars will fall to hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, eventually, even though they'll build lots of EVs in the years to come.

Interior of Chevrolet Cruise AV self-driving car, to go into production in 2019 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we offered a deep dive into Tesla Model 3 parts suppliers, and what we can learn from who they are and what other companies they supply.

The 2019 Honda Insight will make its debut at next week's Detroit auto show, and it's projected to get an EPA rating of 50 mpg combined—or better.

Wednesday, we served up our monthly roundup of best green-car deals on electrics, plug-in and regular hybrids, even diesels and high-fuel-efficiency conventional models.

The U.S. energy regulation commission has decisively rejected a bailout for coal and nuclear power generation—and projected renewable energy could double by 2020.

On Tuesday, we reported from the massive CES show in Las Vegas, where the production version of the 2019 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV had been unveiled the previous afternoon.

Hyundai Nexo Enlarge Photo

Just an hour afterward, the details came out concerning the Kia Niro EV concept car, which contained a surprise: a projected 238 miles of range from a big battery pack. Gosh, that sounds familiar ...

Meanwhile, a German magazine compared the real-world ranges of several electric cars, in real-world driving and cold temperatures.

We kicked off the week on Monday noting the sales-weighted average for new-car fuel economy in the U.S. is stuck at 25 mpg for the fourth year in a row.

How serious is China about boosting sales of more-efficient and zero-emission cars? It has extended tax breaks on plug-in electric and hybrid cars at least through 2020.

Over the weekend, we covered a serious attempt by Norway to addressing climate change. The country is experimenting with self-dimming streetlights that brighten only when a person or vehicle is nearby.

First 2018 Nissan Leaf produced at assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

An electric-car landmark: Just as the second generation of its pioneering electric car arrives at U.S. dealers, Nissan has delivered the 300,000th Leaf.

Finally, President Donald Trump may deny accepted science, but French president Emmanuel Macron has already funded the climate researchers the U.S. is threatening to abandon.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

_______________________________________