Detroit auto show, Ford Mach 1, profitable Chevy EVs, cheaper renewables: Today's Car News

2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news from the Detroit auto show, promised profits on electric cars, yet another teaser from Ford, and some great news on renewable energy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

Detroit debuts kicked off with the redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid large sedan.

How do you make a big, thirsty full-size pickup truck more fuel-efficient? The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado turns out to have a lot of different ways to achieve that end.

Tesla wins another case against auto dealers in a state court: Go buy electric cars, Rhode Island!

Every form of renewable energy will be cost-competitive by 2020, says a new report.

We knew Ford is planning a 300-mile all-electric SUV for 2020, but last night the company suggested it might be called the Mach 1. Reactions, Mustang fans?

The 2019 Honda Insight prototype that debuted in Detroit brings back an old dedicated hybrid name on a brand-new model.

GM CEO Mary Barra promised the company will make money selling all-electric cars by 2021. If true, that would be a landmark achievement.

How far do carmakers have to go for fuel economy while still offering performance? The Mercedes-AMG 53 series of performance vehicles has a 48-volt enhanced start-stop system, a turbocharged engine, and an electric compressor. Wow.

Finally, holdout Toyota will finally add Apple CarPlay to at least one vehicle for 2019; about Android Auto, no word yet.

