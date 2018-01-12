Electric-car vs gas costs, self-driving Bolt, more 2018 diesels, Workhorse orders open: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Land Rover to restore 1948 pre-production model Enlarge Photo

The next wave of long-distance electric cars will arrive from European luxury makers, with the Audi e-tron electric SUV due this fall in at least some countries' driveways.

Ever wondered what a Chevy Bolt EV would look like sans steering wheel? That is called the Chevrolet Cruise AV, which GM hopes to put into production ... next year.

A few more 2018 diesel vehicles have been certified for sale, though we still think that outside of trucks and maybe utility vehicles, they'll be a tough sell.

Members of the public can now pre-order a Workhorse plug-in hybrid pickup truck, for $1,000, with deliveries said to start sometime next year.

Automaker and supplier executives say electric cars will fall to hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, eventually, even though they'll build lots of EVs in the years to come.

Want to know how cheap electric cars are to run per mile against gasoline cars? A new report has done the math for you.

For Fiat Chrysler, it's all about big trucks and SUVs: Production of the Ram pickup and two new, large Jeeps will land back in Michigan.

Finally, for all you British-car fans out there, a pre-production 1948 Land Rover will be restored by the Jaguar Land Rover Heritage Center.

