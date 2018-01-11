50-mpg 2019 Honda Insight, Tesla Model 3 parts, electric Corvette, climate trolling: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



AutonomouStuff self-driving prototype running Baidu Apollo 2.0 software Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got more details on the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid, some deep research into where Tesla Model 3 parts come from, an amusing troll by one head of state on another, and a very fast, very pricey all-electric Chevy Corvette. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The two-seat Smart minicar has been on sale in the U.S. for 10 years now, so there's a special 10th-anniversary model of what's now an all-electric range coming our way.

The 2019 Honda Insight will make its debut at next week's Detroit auto show, and it's projected to get an EPA rating of 50 mpg combined—or better.

How about a very fast, stunningly expensive all-electric Chevy Corvette sports car? One debuted at CES this week.

The 2018 BMW 540d all-wheel-drive diesel sedan has been certified for sale, one of 15 diesel passenger vehicles available this year.

President Donald Trump may deny climate science, but French president Emmanuel Macron has already funded the researchers the U.S. threatens to abandon.

We have a deep dive into Tesla Model 3 parts suppliers, and what we can learn from who they are and what other companies they supply.

Want a highly opinionated rundown of the seven most beautiful cars on sale this year? We've got it.

Finally, the Chinese company Baidu is developing a fully open-source self-driving suite of software that will be powering autonomous cars this year.



